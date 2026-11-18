NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The Turtle Rescue Group’ wildlife rehabilitation center in New Hampshire is building protection nests to shield hatchlings from predators.

The nests were constructed in collaboration with a youth development program based in Lee.

Kids of all ages split off into groups, cutting wood and attaching nets to the nests.

Dr. drew stevens/president, nh turtle rescue INC.

“You know when turtles lay nests 90 something percent of those nests end up getting depredated by things like skunks, raccoons, foxes there’s all different sorts of predators you know they sniff em out,” said Drew Stevens, president of the organization. “And so being able to protect those nests can really help to give the turtles kind of an extra leg up. So these nest protectors are designed in a way so that people can put them over nests that they find, usually people having turtles nests in their backyards or on their property somewhere.”

They built 25 nests.

The organization says people can borrow or buy them for a small fee, starting next spring.

Since their start, the organization has saved more than 1,300 turtles across the state.

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