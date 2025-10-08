People at a nature preserve went the extra mile to save a monarch butterfly.

A good Samaritan asked them if they could fix a broken wing, so they figured out a way.

“We used a dead butterfly wing and we attached it to the living butterfly, and believe it or not, it worked!” XXX said.

The wing transplant in New York took five minutes and the butterfly was able to continue its migration.

Video of it has gone viral.

