CLEVELAND (WHDH) – A 14-year-old boy from Ohio surprised by a large group of his family and friends after he was declared cancer free this summer!

Evan Lallo battled Ewing sarcoma, a group of rare, cancerous tumors in a person’s bones or soft tissues, for seven months.

In the summer of 2024, Lallo says he started to feel pain in his right shoulder. Since he was active in sports, he was originally diagnosed with rotator cuff tendinitis.

When he says the pain and function of his arm worsened, he underwent an MRI in November which revealed Ewing sarcoma.

Lallo began treatment the day after his diagnosis, which included multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

In June, he found out he was officially cancer free.

He received cheers from his care team, friends, and family who lined a hallway as he rang the bravery bell at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Lallo says he was surprised at the outpouring of support he received.

His message to others is, “Just keep going.”

