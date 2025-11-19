ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Students in Rockland helped uplift one of their classmates living with autism.

When they saw their classmate Danny approaching the finish line of the school’s annual Great Pumpkin Race, they were there to cheer him on.

The boy’s mother said the seventh grader’s classmates have always been there for him, and this kind gesture is one they will never forget.

“This group of kids has always been so supportive of him, but actually witnessing that was just, it was crazy,” said Katie Moriarty, Danny’s mother. “It was tears all over the place.”

