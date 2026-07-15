BOSTON (WHDH) - The You Got This center, run by Children’s Services of Roxbury, helps young adults coping with homelessness, mental health needs, and addiction.

The drop-in center also provides a space to create community.

One of the programs they center offers, freestyle Fridays, held on the first Friday of every month, gives members a chance to test out their rap skills.

Members said programs like these have taught them to be more confident.

“It’s a comforting area,” Deryq Samson-Brown said. “I’ve never felt like an outcast; I don’t think anybody has really felt like an outcast. It’s like a real accepting place.”

Samson-Brown said the center has inpsired him to pursue a career giving back to youth.

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