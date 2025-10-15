BOSTON (WHDH) - A heartwarming show of support took place outside of Boston Children’s Hospital last week as students and police officers came together to brighten a young patient’s day.

Sixth graders from St. John Paul II Catholic Academy in Dorchester linked arms with local first responders to surprise their classmate Mo as he battles leukemia.

His teacher said emotions were high.

“There were some tears once he did come out just finally seeing him, but the happiness of being able to all be there together and know that we’re supporting him as his family I think was probably the biggest feeling of them all,” said teacher Delilah Demopolous.

Mo was able to watch from the hospital’s bridge with his care team and his favorite superhero, Spiderman, was even able to stop by.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)