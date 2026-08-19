COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cape Cod Bay Challenge, the oldest stand-up paddleboard event in the Northeast, raised $80,000 at this year’s event.

46 paddlers took to the water for either a 17-mile or five-mile course on Saturday.

Organizers said the event isn’t a race, but instead is about creating community while on the water.

“We paddle together, we support each other along the way,” said Mike Chase, President of teh Cape Cod Bay Challenge. “So, the camaraderie, sense of community, and purpose is really what you feel out on the water.”

The event benefits Christopher’s Haven, a nonprofit that provides furnished apartments for the families of children being treated for cancer in Boston.

“The hospital is meant to heal the patient but Christopher’s Haven tries to help heal the child and so I think that’s really what they do is try to take the burden off the families and children to help them be able to focus their efforts on beating cancer instead of worrying about where they’re going to stay and logistics like that,” Chase said.

Over the past 19 years the organization has raised more than $1.3 million.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)