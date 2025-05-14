MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Sweet Inspirations candy shop opened its doors three years ago in Milford – and the store remains true to its mission.

Opened by the Aaron Zenus Foundation, in honor of a 12-year-old by that name who died from the flu, the non-profit provides people living with disabilities the opportunity to work. Nearly the entire staff at the shop lives with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Co-founder Jennifer Walsh said there is nothing better than walking through the shop’s front door.

“We get more back from the individuals than we give,” Walsh said. “I feel like some days I come in here and the greetings I get, I’m like, oh God, it just makes your day.”

Walsh said the best-selling item at the shop is their chocolate-covered potato chips.

