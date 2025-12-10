BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers in Boston came together to help kids battling cancer, making whimsical wigs to bring some cheer this holiday season.

55 individuals from Marriot-branded hotels partnered with The Magic Yarn Project to create character wigs for young patients at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The team set a goal to make 200 soft and silly wigs for the kids to enjoy.

The organization said the wigs are well-loved by the kids; many wear them for courage while getting treatment and to celebrate when they are officially cancer-free.

