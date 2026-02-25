CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of volunteers are working to preserve a historic natural landscape in Concord.

The Heywood Meadow draws in visitors with its natural beauty and rich history.

The British redcoats marched in and out of Concord through the meadow.

Writers Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau walked through the meadow.

“The Meadow has evolved, and it takes a lot of work and thinking to strike the balance between historical accuracy, which is very difficult, ecological responsibility, and then thirdly just how it looks to our residents and to visitors,” said Heywood Meadow stewardship community member Peter Lee.

Volunteers said they’re focused on adding native plants and grasses and supporting wildlife.

