WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Eight year old Bobby Atchinson, of Winchester, is being recognized for the impact he’s made on his community.

At the Home for Little Wanderers’ spring fundraising gala, Atchinson was presented with the President’s Award, recognizing his efforts raising funds for the home by selling books in his front yard.

7News showcased his project, Bobby’s Book’s, in November; he and his family collected books from their friends and neighbors and then sold each book for $5 in their front yard.

In total, Atchinson raised $8,000, which the home said they used to buy children’s essentials for the winter.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)