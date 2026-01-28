BOSTON (WHDH) - Young people in Massachusetts recently will have the chance to go behind the scenes as part of a free student film program bringing Hollywood to the Bay State.

“Fresh Films” is accepting applications for this year’s filmmaking program.

Creators aged 18 to 25 with any level of experience will get paid to learn how to make movies and work on a film set.

Students said working with the program was the experience of a lifetime.

Filmmakers will be working at Charlestown High School and Madison Park High on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The application is due Thursday, Jan. 28.

