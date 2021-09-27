(CNN) — Broadway is back and the 74th Tony Awards were presented Sunday after a long delay due to the pandemic.

The event honored productions from the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

See the full list of nominees below with winners indicated in bold.

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” *WINNER

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Play

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance” *WINNER

“Sea Wall: A Life”

“Slave Play”

Best Revival of a Play

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play” *WINNER

Best Book of a Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

Diablo Cody *WINNER

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

John Logan

“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“A Christmas Carol”

Music: Christopher Nightingale *WINNER

“The Inheritance”

Music: Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo”

Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play”

Music: Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside”

Music: Daniel Kluger

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” *WINNER

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” *WINNER

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” *WINNER

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” *WINNER

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” *WINNER

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” *WINNER

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol” *WINNER

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” *WINNER

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” *WINNER

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Orchestrations

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *WINNER

Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

