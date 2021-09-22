WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hawk in flight crashed through a pool window at a home in Wareham on Wednesday morning.

Wareham Department of Natural Resources officers responding to a report of an injured hawk at a home in the town found the bird sitting poolside next to a pane of shattered glass, officials said.

“Let’s just say this poor hawk was seeing birdies!” the WDNR said in a Facebook post.

The unscathed hawk was captured and taken to the Cape Wildlife Center for assessment.

