‘Seeing everybody outside means a lot’: Birthday parade surprises man with terminal cancer

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlborough resident got a big honking surprise for his birthday on Sunday.

Michael Oliveira turned 29 on Nov. 29. He’s battled cancer since childhood and recently received a terminal diagnosis.

“I’ve been going through a lot these past couple of years,” Oliveira said.

Family and friends surprised him with a safe and socially distanced birthday parade on Sunday, and Oliveira said the celebration helped during a tough time.

“It’s been harder with Covid obviously and having support and seeing everybody outside means a lot,” Oliveira said.

“Once family and friends starting driving by and started shouting and giving him encouragement, I think he really appreciated that,” said sister Samantha Oliveira. “So that was nice to see, I got emotional.”

