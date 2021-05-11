SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Staff shortages at a Seekonk amusement center are putting the business at risk of not operating at full tilt.

Joseph Correira of Seekonk Grand Prix says he is about 15 to 20 employees short of what he usually has this time of year.

He said that he’s received plenty of applications from teenagers but that unemployment benefits are keeping away older workers that he needs to oversee the rides.

“A minimum wage job, they would seem to lost money than being on unemployment,” Correira said. “It would seem better or fair to me that the people that are working should qualify for the $300 a week. I wouldn’t say people don’t want to work, I’d say the incentive is backwards.”

Businesses on Cape Cod are also experiencing a shortage in workers for the season but that has to do with getting visas for people coming from other countries.

