Seekonk board of health advises residents of recent toxic algae bloom

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are warning residents in Seekonk about a recent algae bloom in the Turner Reservoir.

The Seekonk Board of Health has confirmed the presence of the toxic blue-green algae, Microcystis in the Turner Reservoir and is warning that The Ten Mile River and Omega Pond may also be affected by the algal toxin.

The Board of Health has warned people and pets to avoid swimming, fishing, or boating along with refraining from eating fish or drinking water from this area.

According to the Town of Seekonk Board of Health, Microcystis is a type of blue algae that is grown naturally in bodies of water.

Under certain conditions, such as warm weather and an abundance of nutrients in the water, the algae may undergo an explosive growth.

The bloom can make bodies of water become cloudy within a few days, often forming dense mats of algae along the shoreline. As the days get shorter and cooler, the algae will begin to dissipate and any toxins in the water will die off.

The symptoms of exposure to Microcystis in humans includes stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle and joint pain, and irritation of the skin, eyes and throat. The Seekonk Department of Health advises people who have been in contact with the water to contact their healthcare provider. Symptoms in pets include difficulty breathing, rapid lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, and muscle convulsions.

For questions or concerns, the Seekonk Board of Health asks residents to contact them at 508-336-2950

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)