Seekonk family creates magical daddy-daughter dance at home

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - When the coronavirus pandemic forced a young Seekonk girl to miss her daddy-daughter dance at school, her parents sought out to make sure she still had a magical experience.

Six-year-old Ava McAloon loves going to the dance each year with her father, Josh, and he wanted to make sure they didn’t miss out on those memories.

Josh and his wife, Janelle, decided to bring the dance to Ava and her siblings, Lilly and Josh.

“I was able to dress up like a prince and it was a Disney theme and it was just, it was a fun day,” Josh said.

The couple bought balloons, designed costumes and even made up tickets to the dance for their children.

“It kind of kept their mind off of not going to school and kind of confused as to why we’re always home because they don’t really understand why we’re all stuck at home,” Josh explained.

Seeing his little princesses smile served as a reminder of what’s most meaningful in these times.

“We all kind of do these things that we forget that this is actually what matters the most,” Josh said.

The family says special surprises are a way of making the most of this uncertain time.

