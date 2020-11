SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Seekonk High School will transfer to remote learning until Nov. 30 after three new coronavirus cases were reported, officials said Monday.

Those cases follow two positive cases that were reported to the district on Friday, officials said.

The district’s K-8 schools will not be affected.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)