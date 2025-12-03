SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Tuesday’s snowstorm lead to a police cruiser crash in Seekonk, where an officer’s car flipped over in rainy conditions.

Investigators said the officer was responding to a call on Highland Avenue when the cruiser hydroplaned and flipped multiple times before landing in a parking lot.

People working nearby rushed over to help first responders pull the officer out of the SUV. Firefighters needed to use heavy equipment to free him.

Police said the officer was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No other cars were involved.

Seekonk police said they are investigating what led up to the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)