Seekonk police arrest 4 RI men after traffic stop uncovers stolen gun, ski masks

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Four Rhode Island men were arrested in Seekonk on Saturday after police say a traffic stop uncovered a loaded stolen handgun, ski masks, gloves, a hammer and black zip ties similar to those used as temporary handcuffs.

Officers who stopped a motor vehicle in the area of the Motel 6 on Fall River Avenue about 6:30 p.m. conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after a K-9 unity conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, according to Seekonk police.

Inside police say they found a fully loaded stolen Glock firearm with a high capacity magazine, four ski masks, gloves, a hammer, and black zip ties.

Angel Otero, 26, Justin Tallo, 39, and George Miller, 25, all of Warwick, and Angel Reyes, 21, of Providence were all arrested on charges of possessing a loaded firearm without a license, possessing a large-capacity firearm, possessing a large capacity feeding device, possessing burglarious tools, receiving stolen property, transporting a firearm in the Commonwealth to commit a criminal act, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In a statement, Seekonk police wrote, “It is reasonable to assume the diligence and proactive police work demonstrated by Sgt. Fundakowski most likely thwarted a serious and potentially violent crime.”

