Seekonk police arrest Florida man accused of stealing nearly $750,000 from ATMs

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Florida man arrested in Seekonk on Thursday is accused of fraudulently withdrawing nearly $750,000 from ATMs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, police said.

Officers responding to an 8:35 p.m. report of a fraud suspect withdrawing money from an interior ATM at a local bank arrested Dean Colin, 26, of Miami, on two counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, possession four or more falsely embossed credit cards, and two counts of credit card fraud, according to police.

A subsequent search of a hotel room and vehicle allegedly uncovered about $65,000 in cash.

Police say investigators believe Colin’s recent criminal activity amounted to close to $750,000.

Following booking at the Seekonk Police Department, Colin was transferred to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department for holding.

He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Taunton District Court.

Police say other charges may be filed by “a multitude of other Law Enforcement Agencies.”

