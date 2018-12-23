Seekonk police ask for help locating missing man with Alzheimer’s disease

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Seekonk police are asking the public for help finding a missing man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

John Wiesbauer, 65, was last seen leaving his home at 8 a.m. and getting into his grey Kia sedan, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

He was wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, a grey vest and black sneakers.

Wiesbauer has ties to Winthrop and works in Chestnut Hill.

Anyone who may have seen or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Seekonk police at 508-336-8123 ext. 0 or by calling 911.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)