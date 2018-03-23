SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - The Seekonk Police Department is looking for a man accused of exposing himself to three teenage girls.

Police said the teens reported that while in Target around 8 p.m. Tuesday, they noticed a man who appeared to be watching them from a distance. After leaving the store and getting in their car, police added that the man came within 20 feet of their vehicle and exposed himself.

According to officials, the teens screamed that they were going to call police and the man ran away.

The man was described as medium build, about 5-feet-6-inches tall and possibly of Hispanic descent. During the incident, he was seen wearing a knit cap, dark-colored jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

