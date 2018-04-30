Seekonk police officer on leave pending domestic violence investigation

SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - A Seekonk police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on domestic assault charges, officials said.

Officer Gary Rushing, who has been with the Seekonk Police Department for almost two years, was arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on domestic violence charges, Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace said in a statement.

“As always, we hold our officers to high standards and will conduct a full and thorough internal affairs investigation,” Mace’s statement read. “The officer will be on administrative leave pending conclusion of the internal affairs investigation.”

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

