SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Seekonk Police are seeking the public’s help locating a person who they said robbed an area Santander Bank.

According to police, on August 5, a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money. He then walked to a nearby Price Rite parking lot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police described him as an older white man about 6′ tall and 180 lbs., with a blue shirt with a striped tie, jeans, glasses, a surgical mask and a dark colored baseball cap.

The Detective Division said they think this is the same suspect who robbed the Rockland Trust in Seekonk last month.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Seekonk Police at 508-336-8123.

