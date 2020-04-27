Seekonk police seek man who robbed convenience store at gunpoint

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly said he was “not afraid to use” a gun while robbing a Seekonk convenience store on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Crossroads Convenience on Fall River Avenue in the early morning hours were told a man came into the store and demanded money, saying he had a gun and was “not afraid to use it,” police said. The man fled before police arrived.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10-inch white man of medium build in his 30s with short dark hair and pierced ears. His car was described as a light blue Hyundai sedan with Rhode Island license plates.

The robbery is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

