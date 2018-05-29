Seekonk waitress rescues choking customer

SEEKONK, Mass. (WHDH) — A Seekonk waitress is crediting her nurse training for helping her save a customer’s life after they started choking.

Kelley Sousa, a waitress at Not Your Average Joe’s, said she was in the kitchen Saturday when another waitress ran in saying they needed her help. An elderly woman dining at the restaurant had started choking.

Sousa said she ran over to the table and went into “nurse mode.”

“I looked at her and she was completely blue, her eyes were fixated, she wasn’t breathing. I got her down to the floor and she had no pulse, so I started doing CPR,” said Sousa. Eventually, the woman started breathing on her own again and was taken to the hospital.

Sousa, who is also 26 weeks pregnant, said the woman she helped is a regular at the restaurant. It was her first time performing CPR outside of her nurse training.

“Makes me feel like I did something right, going to nursing school,” said Sousa. “I didn’t even think, when I came out of the kitchen and I saw, I just kind of jumped right in.”

The restaurant reached out to the woman’s family, who said that she is out of the hospital and doing much better.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)