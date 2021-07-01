FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested following the seizure of about two kilograms of cocaine in Fall River on Tuesday, authorities said.

Law enforcement learned that a shipment of illegal drugs was being made to a residence on Durfee Street by the United States Postal Service, according to Fall River police.

Officers responded to the area and witnessed the package being delivered, resulting in the arrested of Raul Miranda, 39, and Angel Casado, 53, police said.

Angel Casado and Raul Miranda

Investigators reportedly determined that the package contained about 2 kilograms of cocaine, which had an estimated street value of $70,000.

Officers also seized about $500 from Miranda, police said.

Casado and Miranda are facing charges of trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

Miranda is also facing a charge of operating with a suspended driver’s license.

