Select CVS stores to start offering COVID-19 vaccine in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain CVS Health will start offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people at more than 300 stores in 11 states starting next week, the company announced Tuesday.

The program that launches Feb. 11 will initially get 250,000 doses through the federal government, and the goal is to expand it when more supply becomes available.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” CVS President and CEO Karen Lynch said in a statement. “This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”

More than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses will participate in the vaccination effort, giving CVS Pharmacy the capacity to eventually administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.

Four CVS locations in Rhode Island and 18 in Massachusetts will be part of the initial rollout.

