(WHDH) — Select Stop & Shop pharmacies are now offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to customers as young as 12 years old.

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered in addition to existing supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been available at Stop & Shop pharmacy locations since January, the supermarket company announced Monday in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support our communities throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are excited to begin providing the Pfizer vaccine to our customers as young as twelve years of age to help protect members of the community against COVID-19.”

The CDC expanded use of the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 years and older on May 12.

Customers can walk in or schedule an appointment on Stop & Shop’s website to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at select locations.

Written consent from a parent or guardian is required for a pharmacist to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone between the ages of 12 and 18.

Additionally, Stop & Shop is requiring patients under 16 to be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or authorized representative to be vaccinated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)