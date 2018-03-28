BOSTON (WHDH) - Self-driving cars are back on the roads in Boston.

The startup company “Nutonomy” said it is testing the vehicles on Boston public roads again after the city asked it to stop for a time.

This came after the deadly pedestrian crash with a self-driving Uber vehicle in Arizona last week.

The governor of Arizona is telling Uber it can no longer test self-driving cars in the state.

Previously, self-driving Uber vehicles used roads even without a test driver behind the wheel in Arizona.

Uber pulled all of its autonomous vehicles off the roads nationwide following the crash.

