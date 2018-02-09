HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at an indoor gun range and was taken to a hospital.

Police say the man was shot at the Granite State Indoor Range and Gun Shop in Hudson, New Hampshire, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was first taken to the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, then transferred to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. His name and condition weren’t known.

Police are investigating and say there were several witnesses. Police say there’s no danger to the public.

