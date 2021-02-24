Self-proclaimed white nationalist from NH sentenced to jail for rape threat, extortion

This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Christopher Cantwell, of New Hampshire.(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A self-proclaimed white nationalist from New Hampshire who rose to prominence during the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a group he felt was harassing and bullying him, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced Wednesday.

Christopher Cantwell, 40, of Keene, was convicted in September 2020 of one count of transmitting extortionate communications and one count of threatening to injure property or reputation in September.

Evidence at trial showed that Cantwell believed that members of an online group called the “Bowl Patrol” had been harassing him online. Cantwell then contacted the victim in this case seeking to obtain identifying information about the leader of the Bowl Patrol, an individual who used the name “Vic Mackey,” according to prosecutors.

The name Bowl Patrol was inspired by the haircut of Dylann Roof, who was sentenced to death for fatally shooting nine Black church members during a Bible study session in Charleston, South Carolina.

When the victim opted not disclosed the information on Vic Mackey, prosecutors say Cantwell sent an electronic message through the Telegram messaging application in June 2019, threatening to rape the victim’s wife in front of his children.

Cantwell also is said to have sent a series of messages to the victim in which he threatened to injure the victim’s reputation by posting identifying information about the victim online and reporting the victim to child protection authorities if he did not receive information about Mackey.

Evidence indicated that Cantwell ultimately posted identifying information and photographs related to the victim and the his family online. He also called child protection authorities in Missouri and made a report about the victim.

“Threats to commit violence have no place in our society” Murray said. “Using the internet to convey threats and extortionate messages can have a serious harmful impact on victims and violates federal law. I commend the FBI and our other law enforcement partners who did an excellent job in investigating this case. They successfully completed a difficult multi-state investigation ensuring that Mr. Cantwell was held responsible for his actions.”

Cantwell previously pleaded guilty to assault in 2018 after he was accused of using pepper spray during the Charlottesville rally.

