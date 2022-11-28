NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The First Family is back home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket, but not before getting in a selfie or two.

The Bidens made a number of stops while on the island over the weekend, including food deliveries for first responders and attending a Christmas tree lighting, but added another stop when a group of kids shouted as the President’s entourage passed by.

According to the Nantucket Current, several children inside the Lemon Press restaurant called out for President Joe Biden as he passed by the Main Street eatery. Taking notice, the 46th President of the United States headed over and “photobombed” the group, giving them a selfie to remember.

The Bidens later departed the island on Sunday, leaving at Nantucket Memorial Airport after spending several days with extended family and a large group of Secret Service and security personnel that accompanied him.

