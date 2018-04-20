Person trapped after semi-truck crashes into dental office

(WHDH) — A massive semi-truck careened into a dental office in Michigan Friday, leaving at least one person trapped inside the wreckage, authorities said.

The huge tractor-trailer hit two vehicles before veering off the road and into Clarkston Village Dental on Main Street in Clarkston, Michigan. The business is usually closed on Fridays.

The condition of the trapped person was not immediately released.

Officials have said there are concerns of a gas leak in the area.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add more information as it becomes available.

