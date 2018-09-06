WASHINGTON (AP/WHDH) — Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey made public emails from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, even though it puts him at risk of being expelled from the Senate.

Booker violated a committee rule by releasing a confidential email from Kavanaugh on the subject of racial profiling.

Calling it an act of civil disobedience, Booker says he wants to expose that some of the emails being held back “have nothing to do with national security.”

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called Booker’s action “irresponsible and conduct unbecoming a senator.”

He read a rule contemplating expulsion of senators for violating Senate confidentiality rules. Several Democrats said in response, “bring it on.”

These are the 4 documents marked committee confidential that I brought up in my questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh last night –> https://t.co/2RZkY2FS9a — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 6, 2018

