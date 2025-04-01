(CNN) — Sen. Cory Booker has broken the record for the longest floor speech in modern Senate history, surpassing the late Sen. Strom Thurmond’s speech that lasted 24 hour and 18 minutes in 1957.

The New Jersey Democrat, whose speech began at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, is still speaking in protest of actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration. Booker vowed at the outset of his remarks to keep going as long as he was “physically able,” delivering his remarks through the night, well into Tuesday morning and continuing into the evening.

The marathon speech from Booker, who is a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team, comes as his party face increasing pressure from their voters to take a harder line against Trump.

Locked out of power in Washington, Democrats have limited options and have struggled to find a unified strategy to counter the administration, but Booker’s speech stands out as one of the most high-profile forms of protest by a Democratic lawmaker so far in Trump’s second term.

The speech effectively delayed any legislative business in the Senate on Tuesday as it stretched late into the day, though it amounts to a primarily symbolic rebuke as Booker was not attempting to hold up any specific piece of legislation.

Booker, 55, warned in his remarks that the “country is in crisis” as he railed against a wide-range of issues, from castigating Elon Musk’s efforts to overhaul the federal government under Trump to warning of potential cuts to key health care programs for millions of Americans.

“I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able,” Booker said at the outset of his remarks. “I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our country is in crisis.”

“In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety; financial stability; the core foundations of our democracy,” Booker said. “These are not normal times in America. And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate.”

When he began his remarks Monday night, the New Jersey Democrat said that he was holding the floor in the spirit of the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime US congressman. In contrast, Thurmond set his record – which Booker has now overtaken – speaking against the 1957 Civil Rights Act.

“You think we got civil rights one day because Strom Thurmond — after filibustering for 24 hours — you think we got civil rights because he came to the floor one day and said, ‘I’ve seen the light’?” Booker said from the floor Tuesday. “No, we got civil rights because people marched for it, sweat for it and John Lewis bled for it.”

Booker, who has served in the Senate since 2013, is the first Black American to represent New Jersey in the Senate and is one of only five Black senators currently serving in the 100-member chamber.

A number of Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, joined Booker on the floor in a show of support for stretches of time. Booker never yielded the floor for a break as doing so would have allowed the presiding officer to move on with Senate business. The only time he was not speaking was when he briefly paused for the chamber’s prayer at noon on Tuesday and when he took questions at various points from Senate Democratic colleagues.

In recent years, the chamber has seen a number of marathon speeches mounted by senators, including: Jeff Merkley against Neil Gorsuch in 2017; Sen. Chris Murphy on gun control in 2016; Rand Paul over National Security Agency surveillance programs in 2015; and Ted Cruz against the Affordable Care Act 2013.

Cruz, whose 2013 speech lasted 21 hours, said his advice for Booker was simply: “Wear comfortable shoes and don’t drink water.”

The speech was not a filibuster because Booker was not blocking legislation or a nomination, but it kept the Senate floor open – and floor staff and US Capitol Police detailed to the chamber working – for as long as he continued speaking. Lawmakers had concluded voting on Monday before Booker began speaking.

Booker warns of harm under Trump

Booker touched on a wide range of issues and at times appeared to grow emotional as he warned of the potential impact of Trump’s legislative agenda and policies.

During his remarks, Booker raised alarm over the potential for cuts to Medicaid by congressional Republicans, describing the harm that would cause to his constituents and Americans across the country.

Republicans have insisted that they will not cut Medicaid, but have said they will go after waste, fraud and abuse and have proposed deep spending cuts – without specifying exactly what programs the cuts could come from – as part of their legislative agenda.

At one point, Booker invoked the late Sen. John McCain, reflecting on the Arizona Republican’s pivotal health care vote in 2017, and drawing parallels to this moment.

“It is maddening in this country to create greater and greater health care crisis and for us not to solve it but to battle back and forth between trying to make incremental changes or to tear it all down with no plan to make it better, leaving more Americans suffering,” Booker said.

Loudly raising his voice and speaking with emotion, Booker said, “Sen. McCain, I know you wouldn’t sanction this, I know you would be screaming, I’ve seen how angry you can get, John McCain. I’ve seen you tear people apart on this floor, Democrat and Republican, for doing the same stupid thing over and over again.”

“Listen to John McCain explain why he voted ‘no’ the last time the Republican Party tried to unite and tear down health care with no idea how to fix it, threatening to put millions of Americans in financial crisis and health care crisis. I can’t believe we are here again.”

Democrats praise Booker’s effort

Booker thanked each of his Democratic colleagues for their help as he continued speaking, repeatedly expressing his love for them. He noted that Murphy had stayed with him all night – a role reversal from when the Connecticut Democrat spoke for 14 hour and 52 minutes following the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 and Booker stuck by him.

“I want to thank Sen. Murphy in particular because he’s been with me the whole night. He hasn’t left my side, and in some ways the debt is repaid,” Booker said, adding: “His debt is paid, but I’ve got fuel in the tank.”

Murphy has seemingly smoothed out the process by discussing the effort with senators as they arrive on the floor and arranging speakers to ask Booker questions.

As Democrats step on to the floor, many have given Booker a thumbs-up or, as Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz did, a brief hug. During their questions, Booker has bounced from one foot to the other, shifting his weight as the hours of standing take their toll, and read notes passed to him by staff.

Booker and Schumer briefly sparred over New York sports teams during their exchange, though they could agree that they both support the Giants.

Schumer had been the first to pose a question to his New Jersey colleague, and he praised Booker for his “strength and conviction.”

“You’re taking the floor tonight to bring up all these inequities that will hurt people, that will so hurt the middle class, that will so hurt poor people, that will hurt America, hurt our fiscal conditions, as you document,” the New York Democrat said. “Just give us a little inkling of the strength — give us a little feeling for the strength and conviction that drive you to do this unusual taking of the floor for a long time to let the people know how bad these things are going to be.”

Booker then yielded to Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester for further questions, noting that before he began speaking, the Delaware Democrat prayed with him on the Senate floor.

At 7:19 pm on Tuesday, Schumer asked Booker to yield for a question, asking if he knew he had broken the record.

“Do you know how proud this caucus is of you?” he then asked, as the full viewing galleries, House Democrats standing along the back of the chamber and Senate Democrats rose in a standing ovation.

