(WHDH) — Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey is demanding that Twitter CEO Elon Musk explain the procedures in place for its “blue checkmark” verification process after an impersonation account under Markey’s name appeared on the social media platform.

In a statement Friday, Markey’s Office said the senator sent Musk a letter after a Washington Post reporter successfully obtained the Twitter handle “@realedmarkey,” and purchased the account a “blue check” verification that noted the account was verified because it belonged to a “notable person in government.”

In his letter to the company, Markey “urged accountability and highlighted that the company’s lax verification practices undermine the ability for users to be critical consumers of news and information on the platform, including from public officials, and risk the spread of disinformation,” the statement read.

“Apparently, due to Twitter’s lax verification practices and apparent need for cash, anyone could pay $8.00 and impersonate someone on your platform. Selling the truth is dangerous and unacceptable. Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again,” Markey wrote in his letter to Musk.

