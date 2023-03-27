Senator Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she will be running for reelection.

In a video on social media, Warren said she is running for her third term to deliver results for the Commonwealth, end corruption in Washington, make our economy work for the middle class, and protect our democracy.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else. I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Warren said in the video announcement.

“We know it won’t be easy. We’ve seen the powerful forces against us and how extreme the Republicans are. But the last ten years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights — then we can make positive change,” Warren added. “That’s why I’m running for Senate – are you with us?”

The announcement video includes people from across Massachusetts and elected leaders such as U.S. Senator Ed Markey, U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“It’s always impossible, until it’s done. She never loses sight of the people,” Pressley said. “She never forgets that policy is about people’s lives.”

Warren cites some her accomplishments as a corporate minimum tax, over-the-counter hearing aids, and efforts to cancel student debt.

In her announcement, Warren said her future goals include passing a wealth tax, making child care more affordable, protecting coastal communities, building a 21st century transportation system, and putting stricter rules on banks.

