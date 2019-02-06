Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologizes for calling herself ‘American Indian’ on bar application

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren apologized Wednesday for calling herself an “American Indian” on a Texas bar application.

Warren allegedly signed a registration card for the Texas bar in 1986, filling in “American Indian” where it says “race.”

“When I was growing up in Oklahoma, I learned about my family the same way most people do,” Warren said. “My brothers and I learned from our mom and dad and brothers and sisters, and those were our families stories. That said, there really is an important distinction of tribal citizenship. I am not a member of a tribe. And I have apologized for not being more sensitive to that distinction. It’s an important distinction.”

The card was discovered by the Washington Post.

A DNA test Warren released showed evidence of a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations back, but that did little to silence the critics, including many tribal leaders.

