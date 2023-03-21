MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren arrived at the scene of a massive fire at a home on Terrace Road in Medford Tuesday morning.

Warren was seen surveying the damage of the home. According to city records, the $1.3 million house belongs to an Alexander Warren, and the senator has a son named Alexander.

A family member who was with Warren told 7NEWS they didn’t have any comment.

Firefighters from multiple communities responded to the scene off of Governor’s Avenue around 1 a.m. and remain on scene as of 9 a.m. to monitor hot spots.

Flames and heavy smoke took over the two and a half-story home and the windows were blown out.

Crews said the elevation of the home made it difficult to extinguish the fire and they had water pressure challenges.

Medford Fire Chief John Freedman says no one was injured, as the home that caught on fire was under construction and vacant, but nearby homes were evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)