Sen. Elizabeth Warren compares white nationalism to terrorism

Senator Elizabeth Warren kicked off a three-state tour over the weekend.

While in Memphis, Tennessee on Sunday, the senator highlighted her policies for universal childcare and a new housing plan.

Warren also called for the repeal of voter suppression laws and said white nationalism is a threat to the U.S.

“It’s gonna take acknowledging what a terrible problem white nationalism is and how it is a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” Warren said. “In the same way that ISIS and Al-Qaeda, terrorism poses a threat to the U.S., so does white nationalism.”

Warren will campaign in Mississippi and Alabama this week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)