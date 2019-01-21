Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows support for Logan workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren showed her support Monday for workers at Logan Airport who are impacted by the government shutdown.

Warren joined more than 100 union workers for a rally this afternoon, demanding fair working conditions and an end to the shutdown.

TSA agents and federal traffic controllers have been working without pay for 31 days.

Warren says it’s time they get paid and back to work.

“Like so many of you, my family depended on every single paycheck that came in,” Warren said. “Today we are here to send a very simple message to Washington. Open our government and pay our people for the work they do.”

Warren says there are 8,200 federal workers here in Massachusetts who are impacted by this shutdown.

