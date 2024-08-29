BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice Presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance was booed by some during an appearance at the Boston firefighters union convention on Thursday.

It was a mixed reception for the Republican vice presidential nominee, who stopped to address those in the crowd who cheered and those who booed him as he took the stage.

“Semper Fi, guys, sounds like we’ve got some fans and some haters and that’s OK,” he said. “Let’s listen to what I have to say, here, I’ll make my pitch.”

Speaking to hundreds of union members, Vance said he believes the Republican ticket, led by former President Donald Trump, deserves their support in November.

“This may come as a shock to you, but once upon a time, I wasn’t a Trump guy either,” Vance said, “But trust me, the president never lets me forget it,” adding that a firefighter from Ohio was who helped him come around on Trump.

“President Trump and I want exactly what you want, more jobs, rising wages, a secure border, safe streets, and an affordable country, where every child and every family can achieve their dreams” he said.

Union members had mixed reactions after the speech.

“I love him,” one member said. “But I love Trump too, he’s awesome, he’s good for the economy.”

Another said, “At the end of the day, talk is cheap. There’s one party that aligns with working class people like police officers and firefighters and teachers and that’s the Harris-Walz campaign.”

It’s unclear when union leadership will announce who they’re endorsing. Four years ago the union endorsed President Joe Biden.

