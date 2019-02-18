Sen. Kamala Harris holds town hall in snowy New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris has held her first New Hampshire town hall in snowy Portsmouth along the coast. Before the event began, Harris stood on the steps of South Church and addressed a swelling overflow crowd that had been waiting outside in the still-falling snow.

She said Monday: “It’s cold. It’s snowing. It’s beautiful to this Californian.” She promised that those who couldn’t fit inside the church would have “many opportunities” to spend time with her.

Inside, Harris fielded a dozen questions from attendees, including whether she would support an effort to change Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day at the federal level. (She would.) Harris didn’t mention President Donald Trump by name, but implicit in many of her responses was a rebuke of the administration and the president’s policies.

She will continue to campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

