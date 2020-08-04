Sen. Markey, Rep. Kennedy speak on justice reform as part of virtual forum

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy III spoke on justice reform as part of a virtual public forum.

The political opponents took questions from formerly incarcerated people and the public about the criminal justice system.

“Once we fumigate the Senate of Republican control, that is the agenda for next year, to ensure that our criminal justice system actually deserves the word ‘justice’ being attached to it,” Markey said.

“What we need to do at this moment is not continue to invest money in incarceration,” Kennedy said. “Send money, make sure that we are dedicating money to communities to make sure that we actually prevent incarceration in the first place.”

Senator Markey and Representative Kennedy will face off in the Democratic primary next month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)