Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday as part of a bipartisan delegation of Catholic U.S. senators.

“In his words and in his deeds, Pope Francis taught us to fight for a better world – one that meets the needs of the most vulnerable among us, and one that grants dignity to all,” Markey said. “Pope Francis held a unique power in convening people, instilling in them a moral obligation to act boldly on the world’s most pressing issues, and guiding them through dark and difficult times with his wisdom, humility, and compassion.”

Markey met the late pontiff in May 2014 at the Vatican, where he met with high-level leaders and Cardinals to encourage action on climate change.

“When we met, we discussed the necessity to act on climate change and the challenges it poses to the planet we call our home,” Markey said. “I carry his mandate forward with me to be in service of life and to embrace the moments and opportunities to be part of a global movement that protects our people and our planet.”

Markey will be joined by Senators Dick Durbin, Susan Collins, Mike Rounds, and Eric Schmitt. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also attend the funeral.

