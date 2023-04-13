South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was in New Hampshire Thursday, one day after he launched his exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

Scott visited with community members in Manchester.

He also spoke with local pastors and Republican leaders as part of his “Faith in America Tour.”

“What’s being sold today seems to be the drug of victimhood as opposed to the concept of individual responsibility,” he said. “I want to set the record straight that we are, without question, the greatest country on God’s green earth and we should all be very proud to be Americans and I think the future is incredibly bright.”

“The American people, we’re doing just fine,” Scott continued. “We have to get the American government right.”

