Sen. Elizabeth Warren graced the cover of New York Magazine this week as rumors swirl about a possible 2020 presidential run.

Writer Rebecca Traister details Warren’s work to navigate the Democratic party through President Donald Trump’s administration.

“In the absence of a clear favorite to challenge Trump, Warren has emerged in just the past few weeks as the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, and accordingly, the candidate-of-the-moment for 2020,” New York Magazine wrote in a tease to the article on Instagram.

Warren has previously said that she has no intention of running for president.

However, she added in March that she is leaving herself room to reconsider.

